OnAirParking.com Offers Huge Airport Parking Savings to Budget-Conscious Travelers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --On Air Parking helped thousands of travelers save money on parking last month amid the holiday rush, after officially completing its website migration from Top Airport Parking. On Air Parking partners with licensed five-star parking facilities near major airports in the country and sells their parking spaces unbranded to lower parking fees.



With On Air Parking, travelers can save as much as 300% on parking compared to prices charged at the airport parking lots. At the Newark Liberty International Airport where On Air Parking has a rapidly growing customer base, travelers may purchase Newark Airport parking for only $4.99/day which is less than the hourly charge at the EWR Airport parking lots.



The off airport parking deals work similar to a "Park and Ride" setup except free shuttle rides are provided to travelers to and from the airport. On Air Parking guarantees it offers the cheapest daily parking rates online on its website. All parking deals may be cancelled any time for free.



"We know this is a new way of selling parking," said Noson CEO Patrick Murray. Noson, Inc., the parent company of On Air Parking, is co-founded by parking industry veteran Brett Harwood, a former chairman of the National Parking Association.



"Our prices really can't be beat. We provide travelers as much information as necessary about the facility where they are parking at without giving the name away. For example, we let travelers know how far away they are parking from the airport. We have some partners who are just a mile away from the airport terminals."



In recent years, parking fees at several major airports in the country have increased partly as a response to the surge in popularity of ride-sharing services. Companies like Uber and Lyft have impacted airport revenues. For travelers, booking a ridesharing service provides them a better and more convenient alternative to taking public transportation. On Air Parking is in a perfect position to serve budget-conscious travelers who are searching for ways to save money on travel.



"We are making airport parking ridiculously simple and cheap across the country," said Murray.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.