OnAirParking.com Offers New Parking Deal for Boston Logan Airport, Now Runs Airport Shuttles

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2020 --Travelers at Logan International Airport may now conveniently get to the airport from near-airport parking facilities. On Air Parking has announced it has launched a new parking deal for $8.49 per day that comes with a free airport shuttle ride to and from BOS.



"We're excited to offer our travelers an even better deal for BOS," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We received feedback about the lack of airport shuttles."



"This development couldn't have come at a better time following the news of Logan International Airport shuttering parts of terminals and closing its parking garages."



Last week, there were news reports about Logan International Airport cutting costs due to the pandemic. Part of the recent changes have been pausing express bus routes and cutting back on shuttles. It costs $26 to $35 per day to park at BOS' Economy Garage and Central Parking Garage.



On Air Parking is known for its unbranded parking deals in partnership with licensed parking providers near the airport. These deals may be cancelled any time at no cost.



