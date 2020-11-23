OnAirParking.com Offers Parking Solution for Those Newly Resuming Air Travel

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2020 --As travel slowly but surely recovers from a Covid pandemic-induced dip, On Air Parking is readying its resources for those preparing to re-enter airports and resume air travel.



Although airport traffic has been reduced by about two-thirds compared to this time last year, according to TSA checkpoint numbers, that is still a significant improvement from six months ago. In April, when the pandemic was heightened and nationwide lockdowns were in place, travel was reduced to merely 5% of what it was the year prior.



"It is encouraging to see that travelers are starting to feel comfortable flying again," commented On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We're hoping our services can be another way to support those resuming air travel."



Improvement in airline safety procedures, increased availability of masks for civilians and a better understanding of the virus have enabled the airline industry to rev back up. This is good news for both the industry and travelers, as with increased traffic, more flight times and routes are becoming available.



As travelers are able to calm their fears about flying, there still comes the issue of getting to the airport. Airport parking is notoriously expensive. Coupled with hesitancy about ridesharing amidst a pandemic, this leaves travelers with a dilemma on how to get to the airport safely without paying astronomical prices to park their vehicle.



On Air Parking offers exclusive rates at five-star parking facilities near major airports, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices and removing an obstacle from air travel. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"I'm glad to be able to offer a resource that can remove what might be a source of anxiety for some people contemplating going back to an airport," said Murray.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



