OnAirParking.com Offers Travelers Cheap BHM Birmingham International Airport Parking to Avoid Airport Traffic

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2020 --Passenger traffic is picking up at BHM Birmingham International Airport after a steep drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Air Parking has announced its off-airport partner parking sites have parking space available to help travelers cut down on expensive parking fees and avoid airport traffic at the same time.



"We're proud to announce we've maintained our low parking rates throughout this challenging time," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



The San Francisco-based startup sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



Recently, On Air Parking announced it was giving free extensions to any parked car overstaying its reservation due to COVID-19 issues, such as getting stuck at their travel destination.



