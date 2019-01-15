OnAirParking.com Offers Travelers Cheap Parking in 5 of Top 10 Largest Airports in America

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2019 --Airport parking reservation company On Air Parking has a growing presence in five of the top ten largest airports in America in terms of surface area, namely John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), and Denver International Airport (DIA). Its off-site parking deals is enabling travelers to park their cars at five-star facilities near these airports and ride a free shuttle bus to get to and back from the airport for significantly less than the cost of parking at the airport.



Travelers may purchase Denver Airport parking and Orlando Airport parking for only $3.99/day; Dallas Fort Worth Airport parking for only $5/day; and JFK Airport and Chicago O'Hare Airport parking for only $5.99/day at the On Air Parking website.



"We're working hard to launch the rest and complete the top ten list," said Noson CEO Patrick Murray. "Of course we aim to launch in as many airports as possible, regardless of size or volume of passenger traffic."



Noson, Inc. is the parent company of On Air Parking which was formerly Top Airport Parking. With the goal of making it simple for travelers to get to the airport, the company has expanded to have at least two dozen partner parking facilities in the country.



Murray said that they only partner with licensed facilities that have been in business for years, adding that shuttle frequency time is one of the main things they look for in a partner. In addition to the price and location of the facility, they also look at customer service.



"We're just giving travelers what they want, and that's ridiculously cheap and simple airport parking."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.