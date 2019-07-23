OnAirParking.com Plants More Than 10,000 Trees in Three Months, Wants to Make Parking Sustainable

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --On Air Parking is setting its sights on bigger and more ambitious goals. Aside from changing the way travelers get to the airport through its cheap unbranded parking deals, the San Francisco-based startup wants to make parking sustainable by planting one tree for every car parked through their deals.



"We launched our Park Once, Plant A Tree program last April 22, which was Earth Day," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Since then, we've planted more than 10,000 trees."



"A single tree can sequester a half ton of carbon in 100 years. Our business is built on the foundation of giving and we're excited to extend this purpose into keeping our planet healthy."



On Air Parking has partnered with the National Forest Foundation to plant the trees. The trees will go to the Chippewa National Forest in Northern Minnesota to restore damage caused by a severe windstorm that leveled portions of the forest in 2012.



Murray adds the Park Once, Plant A Tree program is their company's way of honoring their loyal travelers. Aside from offering them the cheapest parking rates online, planting a tree helps reduce their carbon footprint.



On Air Parking encourages travelers to purchase parking ahead of time to lock in the low rates, and save time searching for parking.



According to a news report published in USA Today, American drivers waste an average of 17 hours a year searching for parking.



Murray believes drivers should be able to pre-pay for parking, which gives parking providers the incentive of steady revenues.



To purchase On Air Parking's cheap parking deals in your city or local airport and cruise, visit the On Air Parking website.