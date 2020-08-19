OnAirParking.com Provides Cheap Alternative ATL Parking Options as COVID-19 Mega-Testing Site Opens Near Atlanta Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --To reduce risk of exposure to COVID-19, travelers may purchase a parking deal from On Air Parking and park at licensed facilities near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for only $2.75 per day. This follows reports that a COVID-19 mega-testing site opened near ATL Atlanta Airport.



"Our off-airport parking deals can help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Georgia," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



"If travelers can park their vehicles away from the testing site, the better."



The mega-testing site near ATL opened through a partnership between state and federal health officials, namely the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) in partnership with Governor Kemp, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.



It currently has the capacity to test 5,000 people a day.



On Air Parking unbranded parking deals are in partnership with licensed parking providers and may be cancelled any time at no cost. It also comes with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"We applaud the state's testing efforts," said Murray. "With our deals, travelers don't have to worry about parking near a testing site."



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



