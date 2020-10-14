OnAirParking.com Readies Parking Deals with News of Southwest Airlines' Entry at Chicago O'Hare Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2020 --Better times are ahead for the parking industry. On Air Parking announced today it is seeking more parking partners in Chicago with the news of Southwest Airlines planning to add service to O'Hare Airport in the first half of 2021 after years of operating out of Midway Airport. On Air Parking expects an increase in demand for its ORD off-airport parking for only $6.75 per day.



"This new service by Southwest Airlines will bring more leisure and business travelers to ORD," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We expect more sales of our airport parking deals with leisure travelers."



Currently, parking at O' Hare's economy lots costs $15 to $22 per day.



Since May, when a statewide issue was ordered for people over the age of two to wear a face covering, Chicago airports have required passengers and staff to wear a face covering at O'Hare.



On Air Parking partners with five-star licensed parking facilities near major airports like ORD. All deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled any time. The parking deals site said shuttles provided by their parking partners are cleaned regularly with disinfectants. Passenger capacity has also been limited to provide safe social distancing among passengers.



