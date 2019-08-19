OnAirParking.com Ready to Help Travelers Avoiding Traffic Jams at Logan International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --On Air Parking has announced it increased its inventory of parking deals offered for Logan International Airport as a response to the upgrades being done at the airport. Now more travelers can purchase a parking deal for BOS starting at $9.99 a day and park at a licensed, five-star facility ten minutes away from the airport. After leaving their vehicles, travelers may ride the Blue Line T to the airport, avoiding traffic jams.



"Adding parking spaces for travelers isn't necessarily a good thing," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "First, we must find out how much travelers will be charged for parking once construction is complete."



"And second, how will these added parking spaces impact the notorious traffic jams there?"



Murray said On Air Parking's cheap parking deals address traffic congestion by reducing the number of travelers driving to the airport. Instead of on-airport parking, travelers may park at a licensed facility near the airport and ride a shuttle.



"Our parking deal for Logan is a bit different however," said Murray. "Instead of a shuttle, travelers may ride the Blue Line T which is faster because it avoids the traffic jams on the road."



The San Francisco-based startup is helping the parking industry compete against ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft. Through unbranded parking, On Air Parking has helped travelers save money on expensive airport parking while helping fight climate change.



Last April, the company partnered with the National Forest Foundation to launch the "Park Once, Plant A Tree" program. Park Once honors travelers by planting one tree in their name every time they park with On Air Parking.



Since the program was launched, more than 10,000 trees have been planted at the Chippewa National Forest.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.