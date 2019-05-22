OnAirParking.com Reduces Price of Fort Lauderdale Airport Parking to $5.99/Day, Includes Free Shuttle Service

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2019 --There are now more ways to save on airport parking in Florida. On Air Parking, the popular airport parking deals site that launched cheap off airport parking nationwide, has reduced its daily rate for the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport by a dollar to only $5.99 a day.



"This is great news for our travelers who need to save money," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Paying $15 per day at the airport can really add up quickly."



"Now is absolutely the best time to book with us for your summer travels. We expect to sell out on our parking deals in the coming weeks because of our ridiculously good rates."



On Air Parking sells unbranded parking deals that come with a free complimentary shuttle to and from the airport. Travelers find out which licensed, five-star facility they are partnered with after they make a purchase.



Travelers may enjoy further discounts on their reservation using On Air Parking's coupon codes.



To find a coupon code, travelers must search for "Fort Lauderdale Airport parking" on search engines like Google's and click on the company's page for the Fort Lauderdale Airport where the code is listed.



Travelers may also "Like" and send a message to the company's Facebook page to receive instructions to get the coupon code.



On Air Parking has cheap parking deals for other major airports in the country, notably Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for $2.75/day, Baltimore Washington Airport for $4.99/day, and Chicago O'Hare Airport for $5.99/day.



Murray said all parking reservations made through On Air Parking may be cancelled for free, no questions asked.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.