OnAirParking.com Reminds DFW Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Travelers Face Coverings Are Required

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2020 --Face coverings are now required by the Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport. On Air Parking reminded its travelers to wear face coverings while in airport facilities or riding in an airport vehicle.



"We're slowly seeing demand pick up again for our DFW parking deals," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "As the summer travel season begins, the safety of our travelers is a high priority."



On Air Parking startup sells cheap unbranded parking in partnership with licensed parking providers. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport. The deal may be cancelled any time – no questions asked.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.