OnAirParking.com Reports 85% YOY Growth, Says Affordable Parking Growing in Demand

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2020 --The demand for affordable parking is growing. For August 2020, On Air Parking has announced it has grown 85% YOY compared to August 2019 in bookings. The popular deals site is known for its cheap off-airport parking deals for major airports, including DIA Airport, ATL Airport and DFW Airport among others.



"We attribute this to increased airports being launched on our platform as well as the price-sensitive leisure and vacation traveler demographic growing," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray.



"More people are becoming price sensitive during these hard times and they're coming to our platform to find affordable parking."



As airports work toward recovering from COVID-19 and rebuilding trust and confidence in the industry, On Air Parking aims to launch more airports this year to encourage travel and serve more passengers.



This year, the San Francisco-based startup rolled out new deals for IAD Airport and BOS Airport where demand is growing. In Boston, On Air Parking now run shuttles.



Its unbranded parking deals are in partnership with licensed parking providers and may be cancelled any time at no cost. It also comes with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



"We're looking for more parking partners," said Murray. "We offer a win-win solution in this pandemic."



About On Air Parking

