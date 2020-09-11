OnAirParking.com Reports Record High Parking Sales Due to Surge in Labor Day Vacation Plans

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2020 --Last September 3, 2020, On Air Parking saw its highest day of sales since it started selling unbranded parking deals in 2016. Record-breaking sales were due to the surge of leisure and vacation travelers making last minute Labor Day vacation plans.



According to On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray, the surge in sales was also brought on by the parking deals site's proprietary marketing and new locations in SFO.



"We've seen record numbers lately in some markets," said Murray.



In Denver, every weekend in August On Air Parking had more than 400 vehicles parked a day at its partnering facilities with its DIA parking deal for $3.75 per day. Meanwhile in Atlanta, more than 200 vehicles parked a day every weekend.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago.



For four years running, the deals site has offered exclusive rates at rock-bottom prices in partnership with five-star licensed parking facilities near the airport. All parking deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.