OnAirParking.com Sees Highest Revenue to Date

On Air Parking offers a solution to the notoriously expensive parking options at airports. By partnering with top-quality parking garages close to major airports, they offer incredibly affordable parking spots to travelers looking to drive themselves to the airport. The locations are convenient. Should a traveler wish to extend their trip, On Air Parking can easily accommodate.



Despite the economic downturn the year posed, with record unemployment, many people were still looking for the opportunity to take a vacation and unwind from the stresses of 2020. On Air Parking helped travelers take a leisure trip without forking over a high fee just for parking.



"We offer a service that appeals to price-sensitive travelers," commented On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We want all our travelers to spend their travel budget on experiences that bring joy and create happy memories, not a logistical issue that doesn't enhance the trip itself."



Sure enough, the affordable parking option seems to be attracting budget-conscious travelers.



Along with convenience and competitive pricing, On Air Parking has made getting to the airport safe and convenient. Parking purchases generally come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport for maximum comfort and ease.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country.



