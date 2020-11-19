OnAirParking.com Sees Record Revenue During Pandemic

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2020 --The travel industry as a whole has been hit hard by the unprecedented global Coronavirus pandemic that quickly brought tourism to a screeching halt and deterred would-be travelers from their usual vacations and trips. But in the midst of the most drastic travel slowdown of the modern era, airport parking service, On Air Parking, has seen notable growth in revenue.



Though leisurely travel has seen a significant decline, air traffic never completely stopped. Many passengers still needed to travel for work, get to loved ones who live across the country, or for personal reasons that couldn't be put on hold because of the pandemic.



For those who found air travel necessary, On Air Parking, provided a welcome option to ease any anxiety about ridesharing to get to the airport or spending extra money in an economy experiencing turbulence. With garages across the country, On Air Parking provides an easy and affordable option for parking your car near the airport without paying astronomical prices.



This service has been well-received by travelers, resulting in On Air Parking seeing their revenue increase by tenfold since April of this year.



"We knew we had a great offering from the start, but to see it become even more relevant and sought after in an evolving travel climate is a great indicator of the immense potential our company has," commented On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray.



Now that air travel is picking up as passengers become more comfortable with safety precautions and restrictions are lifted in cities across the nation, On Air Parking is seeing their revenue continue to increase.



On Air Parking is available across the country and offers exclusive rates at five-star parking facilities near major airports. The parking services are safe and easily accessible, allowing travelers to park their cars for affordable prices in close proximity to the airport. Most come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport for maximum comfort.



"We're excited to see how On Air Parking is able to continue to build momentum," said Murray.



The San Francisco-based startup first launched its popular parking deals in 2016, with pilot locations in Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. They now have locations across the country. To purchase parking at your local airport, visit http://onairparking.com/.



