OnAirParking.com Sells Best Discounted Parking Deals in Los Angeles, Park as Low as $4.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2019 --Discounted parking deals has arrived in Los Angeles. Popular parking deals site On Air Parking has announced it is selling unbranded parking for as low as $4.99 per day.



"We're excited to launch city parking here," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're very optimistic given our success with our airport parking deal for the Los Angeles Airport."



"You won't find our rates anywhere else."



On Air Parking partners with licensed facilities, selling their inventory unbranded. Similar to travel website Hotwire, On Air Parking only reveals the exact location of the facility after a deal is purchased. Cancellations come free of charge.



Currently, the company has parking locations in Little Tokyo, Fashion District, Historic Core and Skid Row in Downtown Los Angeles.



To purchase cheap New York parking, visit On Air Parking's city parking deals page.



