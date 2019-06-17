OnAirParking.com Slashes Price Again of Fort Lauderdale Airport Parking, Now Only $4.99/Day

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --Parking for summer travels in Florida has just gotten cheaper. For the second time this year, On Air Parking has reduced its daily parking rate for the Fort Lauderdale Airport. Now travelers can book Fort Lauderdale Airport parking for only $4.99 a day. Included in the parking deal is a free shuttle ride to and back from the airport.



"We're slashing rates for Fort Lauderdale Airport as part of our exclusive special summer discount for Florida," says On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Normally, companies charge higher fees during peak season, but not us."



"Thankfully, our partners are on board with our idea to lower rates. The new rate takes effect starting today."



As part of the summer discount special, the popular parking deals site recently lowered its rate for Port Everglades parking. Rates were lowered from $7.99 to $4.99 a day. The parking deal also includes a free shuttle ride to and back from the cruise terminal.



On Air Parking is changing the way travelers get to the airport with its cheap unbranded parking deals. These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities. Travelers find out where they are parking and the complete address only after making a purchase. The deal may be cancelled at any time for free, no questions asked.



"We're happy to be in Florida, and we hope our travelers feel the same way, especially with these new rates we won for them," said Murray.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.