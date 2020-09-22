OnAirParking.com Sold out Parking Deals on Labor Day Weekend, Prepares for Other Holidays

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2020 --The parking industry is slowly showing signs of recovery. Popular parking deals site On Air Parking reports its parking deals in SFO San Francisco International Airport and BOS Boston Logan International Airport were sold out for the Labor Day weekend.



Earlier this month, the San Francisco-based startup also had its highest day of sales ever due to the surge in leisure and vacation travelers making last-minute Labor Day vacation plans.



"We believe this is a sign of recovery for the parking industry and travel industry as a whole," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Of course there's still a lot of work ahead to restore people's confidence."



"But for the rest of the holidays in the fourth quarter, we expect to see the same numbers and performance across our markets."



On Air Parking partners with licensed parking providers that are conveniently located near airports. Its off-airport parking deals come with a free shuttle service to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



Meanwhile, its city parking deals in New York are in partnership with five-star parking facilities that are conveniently located tourist spots. The parking deals site has a goal of selling parking every five blocks scattered throughout New York to help offset expensive parking fees.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.