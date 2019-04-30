OnAirParking.com, the Airport Parking Reservation Company That Plants Trees

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --Park your car and have a tree planted in your honor. It's parking for a cause. On Air Parking, the airport parking reservation company that brought cheap unbranded parking deals to the market, is putting back a portion of its profits to where its needed most: the environment.



"We are excited to launch our 'Park Once, Plant A Tree' program and kick-start reforestation efforts," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "For every car we park, we will plant a tree through the National Forest Foundation."



"Trees are vital for clean air. And faced with rising carbon levels around the world, we believe trees are critical in the fight against climate change."



Murray added the green initiative will not impact On Air Parking's best-selling airport parking deals. Travelers will still get to park for the same low rates they have been enjoying for the past three years, some of which are parking at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport for $2.75/day, Columbus Airport for $3.49/day, and Denver International Airport for $3.90/day.



Trees planted under the Park Once, Plant A Tree program will go to the Chippewa National Forest in Northern Minnesota.



The company aims to plant a quarter of a million trees in five years.



"This is the start of a new chapter in our company," said Murray. "Together with the continued support of our valued travelers, we believe we can reach our goal sooner than planned."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.