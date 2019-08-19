OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Aug 19-25 2019)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Start paying less for airport parking. San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking brings travelers cheap airport parking deals that are suitable for long-term parking.



"We're happy to help travelers save on airport parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We are doing our part to reach more travelers and connect them with licensed off-airport parking facilities."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Fort Lauderale Airport parking for $4.99/day



Cincinnati International Airport parking for $5.99/day



Logan International Airport parking for $9.99/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.