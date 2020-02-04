OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Feb 3-9 2020)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2020 --San Francisco-based company On Air Parking has released its weekly special airport parking deal list. The list is curated from their best-selling and cheapest deals in airport parking across the country. All deals come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and from the airport and may be cancelled for free – no questions asked.



"We know of no other solution that helps travelers save on parking while giving them convenience," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We are still adding more parking deals to our offerings."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport parking for $4.49/day



Tampa International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Oakland International Airport parking for $6.50/day



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.