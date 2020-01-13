OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Jan 13-19 2020)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2020 --San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking has announced this week's popular airport parking deals. These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



"We're going to do more of these weekly parking deals," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "If you purchase a deal today, you can lock-in our ridiculously low rates."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Baltimore Washington International Airport parking for $3.99/day



Philadelphia International Airport parking for $7.99/day



Los Angeles International Airport parking for $11.95/day



All deals come with a free shuttle except for the BWI deal.



