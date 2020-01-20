OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Jan 20-26 2020)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2020 --Parking deals site On Air Parking has released their list of the best parking deals for the week. These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



"Our parking deals are perfect when you need long-term airport parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "With the amount you spend per day at the airport, you can pay for an entire week's worth of parking with our deals."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Orlando International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Newark International Airport parking for $6.25/day



Pittsburgh International Airport parking for $6.50/day



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.