OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Jan 6-12 2020)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2020 --San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking is kicking off the next decade of parking with cheap deals. The popular parking deals site has announced this week's popular airport parking deals.



"We're excited for our travelers," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "They can expect us to launch in more airports this year."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Seattle Tacoma International Airport parking for $3.99/day



Phoenix International Airport parking for $6.49/day



San Francisco International Airport parking for $12.99/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.