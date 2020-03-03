OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Mar 2-8 2020)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2020 --On Air Parking has released its weekly airport parking deal list. The list comprises of the cheapest airport parking deals that travelers may purchase ahead of time to lock-in the low rates.



"We've just started with the parking industry," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We have a pipeline of new deals to launch very, very soon."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Columbus International Airport parking for $3.49/day



Orlando International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Boston Logan International Airport parking for $8.99/day



All deals except for Boston Logan Airport come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and from the airport.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.