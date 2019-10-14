OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Oct 14-20 2019)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking continues to sell cheap airport parking at major airports in the country. The company believes selling parking at low fees encourages travelers to purchase parking ahead, thereby helping alleviate traffic congestion.



"We still have plenty of parking left for the holiday season," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "If you have an upcoming trip, we highly encourage you to purchase a parking deal now while inventory lasts."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Orlando International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Tampa International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Newark International Airport parking for $8.99/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.