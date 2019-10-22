OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Oct 21-27 2019)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking has released its weekly cheap airport parking deal list. These deals guarantee the lowest prices available online for off-airport parking at select airports in the country.



"We're proud to offer the cheapest parking deals in the market," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We're always working on lowering these prices further for our travelers."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Jacksonville International Airport parking for $2.99/day



Orlando International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Cincinnati Airport parking for $5.99/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



