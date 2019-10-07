OnAirParking.com This Week's Cheap Airport Parking Deal List (Oct 7-13 2019)

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2019 --San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking is disrupting the parking industry with its cheap parking deals. The company sells daily parking at fixed prices even during peak months.



"We're preparing for the holiday season," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "That's why we encourage our travelers to purchase parking now while we have inventory."



Here are the best-selling airport parking deals from On Air Parking this week:



Fort Lauderdale International Airport parking for $4.99/day



Oakland International Airport parking for $7.49/day



LaGuardia International Airport parking for $13/day



These deals are in partnership with licensed, five-star facilities near the airport. They come with a free shuttle ride to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free any time no questions asked.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.