OnAirParking.com to Help Boost Travel as Airline Traffic Up in DFW International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2020 --As more planes land and take off from DFW International Airport, On Air Parking is getting ready to support travelers who purchased its DFW parking deals. The San Francisco-based startup sells off-airport parking at five-star licensed parking facilities near DFW for only $2.75 per day.



"We're seeing signs of some return to normalcy," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "The travel industry should work together as one in restoring customer confidence."



"For us in the parking industry, we believe our incredibly affordable parking deals help encourage people to travel."



According to global travel data provider OAG, there are 641 flights a day scheduled on average at DFW for the month of September. Currently, parking at the DFW terminal lot costs $24 per day while parking at Express North costs $10 per day. The Express South lot remains temporarily closed.



On Air Parking requests passengers to do their part to create the safest travel experience possible as passenger numbers increase in DFW International Airport. To ensure the health and safety of everyone, wearing personal protective equipment, including face coverings are required at DFW Airport.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.