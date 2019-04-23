OnAirParking.com to Plant a Quarter Million Trees with the National Forest Foundation Under "Park Once, Plant a Tree" Program

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2019 --On Air Parking, the airport parking reservation company that launched the best-selling Denver International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport parking deals for $3.90 and $2.75 a day respectively, is pleased to announce its commitment to plant 250,000 trees over the next five years through the National Forest Foundation (NFF) under the 'Park Once, Plant A Tree' program this Earth Day, April 22.



"The 'Park Once, Plant A Tree' program is our way to start a new purpose for our company," said Murray. "For every car we park in our partner parking facilities, we will plant one tree."



"A single tree can sequester a half ton of carbon in one hundred years, more than enough to offset the carbon emissions produced by our travelers when they drive to and from our partner parking facilities."



"The National Forest Foundation is proud to partner with On Air Parking to reforest our National Forests. By planting a tree on a National Forest for each car parked, the 'Park Once, Plant A Tree' program is directly engaging Americans in supporting our mission and campaign to plant 50 million trees. It is partnerships like these - which spread our message and foster an appreciation for our National Forests - that help drive the momentum of our tree-planting campaign," said NFF President and CEO Mary Mitsos.



The NFF, chartered by Congress, engages Americans in community-based and national programs that promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. On Earth Day 2018, it launched a national campaign to plant 50 million trees on National Forests to help combat a growing need for reforestation on the public lands.



Murray said he felt compelled to take action after the California wildfires struck last year.



"We are in a unique position to help reduce carbon emissions. By reducing the price of parking, we also enable our travelers to park once and then take public transport." Murray added by purchasing parking ahead of time before going into a city or an airport instead of driving around, carbon emissions can be reduced. Industry studies found that on average Americans lose 17 hours every year searching for parking.



"Now every time travelers park, a tree will be planted in their honor. We are very excited for this initiative to take off. We invite others to join us and step up for the environment."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.



About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation promotes the enhancement and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF improves forest health and Americans' outdoor experiences. The NFF's programs inform millions of Americans about the importance of these treasured landscapes. Each year, the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, improves recreational opportunities, and enables communities to steward their National Forests and Grasslands. Learn more at www.nationalforests.org.