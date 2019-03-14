OnAirParking.com Will Give Free Parking Extensions to Travelers on St. Patrick's Day, Help Curb Drunk Driving Incidents

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2019 --On Air Parking has announced it will give up to 24 hours of free parking extensions to its travelers planning to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with alcohol. To claim the extension of time, travelers who have made prior reservations can email the company's traveler care team to make the adjustments. Meanwhile, for travelers who have not reserved parking yet, they will need to make a reservation first then send an email containing the reservation information to claim the extension of time.



"We want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day safely," said NOSON CEO Patrick Murray. "If you'll be drinking this weekend, we urge you to plan your way home in advance. Please do not drink and drive."



Travelers of On Air Parking who will be drinking on St. Patrick's Day may leave their cars at any of the company's partner parking facilities and take an Uber or Lyft or taxi home. The 24 hour parking extension is to give them time to sober up and retrieve their cars later.



Murray said his company hopes to raise awareness on the dangers of drinking and driving. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 29 people die in an accident involving an alcohol-impaired driver every day. That is one death nearly every hour.



"Even if you have a high alcohol tolerance, we urge you to leave the driving to someone else who has not consumed alcohol," said Murray. "Your safety or your life is never worth risking."



For the remainder of the first half of the year, On Air Parking plans to launch more locations for its city parking service. Presently, the company has cheap parking in Journal Square, New Jersey for $5.99/day and Lenox Hill, New York for $9.99/day.



On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.