OnAirParking.com's Christmas Parking Deal Gives Extra Discount

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2019 --San Francisco-based startup On Air Parking has announced its coupon codes will remain valid throughout the holidays. The discount coupon codes may be applied to off-airport and city parking locations. To get a coupon code, like and send a message to the On Air Parking Facebook page.



"We wish our travelers a happy holidays," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "It was a fantastic year for us."



"Next year will be even bigger with more parking deals across the country."



On Air Parking partners with licensed facilities, selling their inventory unbranded. Similar to travel website Hotwire, On Air Parking only reveals the exact location of the parking facility after travelers make a purchase.



Since 2016, the company has nearly sold out its parking deals at major airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Denver International Airport for only $2.75 and $4.25 a day respectively.



Earlier this month, the company revealed expansion plans to disrupt city parking, starting with New York City, New Jersey, and Los Angeles.



To purchase parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.