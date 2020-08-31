OnAirParking.com's Parking Deals for Chicago O'Hare International Airport Helps Budget-Conscious Travelers

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2020 --Travelers who have become budget-conscious because of the COVID-19 pandemic can now save more on parking fees. On Air Parking is offering premium parking deals for Chicago O'Hare International Airport for only $5.99 per day.



"We're excited to offer competitive prices in O'Hare," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "Everyone is affected, as such any money-saving measures are encouraged."



Over the past few years, ride-share companies like Uber and Lyft have been competing with the taxi industry for passengers who have to make their way to the airport. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to that, bringing a whole new level of change in Chicago's airports.



Currently, parking at O' Hare's economy lots costs $15 to $22 per day.



Earlier this month, Blue line trains from O'Hare were suspended every night between midnight and 4 a.m. for crews to do extra cleaning. As a result, shuttles have been made available from the airport to the CTA Rosemont stop.



Compared to on-airport parking, travelers can score huge deals with On Air Parking's unbranded parking deals. These are in partnership with licensed parking providers near the airport and may be cancelled any time at no cost. The deals also come with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport.



To purchase parking at your local airport, visit https://www.onairparking.com/



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.