OnAirParking.com's Patrick Murray Shares Presentation on How to Compete Against Uber, Lyft From The AGTA Spring 2019 Conference

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2019 --To stay in business over the next one hundred years, companies should think of how to serve their customers over competing against others in the industry. This was one of the statements made by On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray during the Spring conference of the Airport Ground Transportation Association (AGTA) held at the Astor Crowne Plaza Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana last March 24 to 27, 2019.



AGTA is an association of ground transportation operators, airport authorities, and industry suppliers dedicated to the continuous improvement of airport ground transportation services for the traveling public. The Spring conference's theme was "Technology & Human Factors For Airport Ground Transportation".



Murray led the successful launch of the popular off-airport parking website OnAirParking.com which sells Atlanta Airport parking for $2.75/day, Denver Airport parking for $3.90/day, Columbus Airport parking for $3.49/day, and Dallas Fort Worth Airport parking for $3.99/day among its best-selling parking deals.



As one of the invited panelists for the "New Technologies for Managing Airport Ground Transportation Options" segment on the first day of the conference, Murray discussed how his company was competing directly against Uber and Lyft on four key points: price, service, product, and advertising.



"I am honored to be part of this conference and to share what I've learned about the parking industry," said Murray, who was one of the National Parking Association's 40 under 40 Class of 2016.



"Together with our partners, we have given millions of travelers the best prices for off airport parking across major airports in the country. We are gaining back those travelers that have been lost to Uber and Lyft."



Under Murray's leadership, On Air Parking continues to grow its customer base, helping travelers save on expensive on-airport parking fees. Recently, the company launched Los Angeles Airport parking for $5.99/day and San Francisco Airport parking for $12.99/day, with more launches in the pipeline.



"We want to replicate our success in the airport parking vertical to the cruise port and urban parking market," said Murray.



"Our goal is to disrupt urban parking and put an end to ridiculous parking fees. A pilot launch is already in the works this April and in one of the most expensive cities to live in, so please stay tuned on April 22."



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.