Canastota, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --Chris Shaefers' old friends get a chuckle when they think back when he was a teen living in town. They never thought he would grow up wearing overalls, milking goats, raising all sorts of farm animals and growing his own food. Now he runs a successful and growing natural goat milk soap company in upstate New York.



Chris and his wife Sandy have a little 15 acre farm and in their efforts to become more self-sustaining they bought a few goats for the milk. They wanted to have milk to drink, make cheese, yogurt, and ice cream. They would add this to raising their own meat and vegetables in their attempt to use the land they had available to them and to get back the old way of life like Chris's grandfather and grandmother did back when he was a kid growing up on their farm.



Chris and Sandy found out rather quickly that they could not use all the milk their Lamancha goats produced. Chris started doing some research and found out all the moisturizing and nutritional properties that goat milk had in it and how good it is for your skin.



You see Chris has psoriasis and has suffered from it for over 25 years. His wife has very sensitive skin and they have a teenage daughter going through those acne prone years. So, he started making some goat milk soap for the family and then started making goat milk lotions to to go with their soaps. Friends started using it and asking for more and Chris' entrepreneurial spirit kicked in.



July of 2014 he built their first web site and had 4 bars of soap that they started selling at the local farmers market. Today they have 30 different kinds of goat milk soap, goat milk lotions, goat milk liquid soap, a baby line of products, herbal salves, lip balms, bath bombs, natural mosquito repellent, gift baskets and more products coming like natural deodorants, muscle rubs and of course new fragrances of goat milk soap and lotions.



SillyGoatsSoap.com products are all made with natural oils, butters essential oils, herbs, natural preservative and everything with goat milk comes from their herd of grass feed Lamancha goats.



When discussing this Chris explained, his goat milk soaps do not contain harmful toxins or artificial chemicals you can find in some commercial brands adding, "At SillyGoatsSoap.com our goat milk soaps help to naturally keep skin moist, healthy and youthful-looking. We are always pleased when customers tell us our soaps and lotions helped their dry or sensitive skin."



Chris and Sandy are currently in the process of finishing up a new building project. They have built a new walk-in area for the goats, 3 birthing stalls, a milk parlor, a new showroom and manufacturing shop. They have outgrown their farmhouse and are looking forward to moving the business into the new soap shop in May of this year and looking forward to what the future holds for them and Silly Goats Farm!



About SillyGoatsSoap.com

Based in Canastota, New York, SillyGoatsSoap.com customers around the USA and the world enjoy its scented and unscented soaps, Sweet Almond Avocado & Shea Butter Lotions, lip balms. Scented soaps include Lavender Oatmeal, Oatmeal & Honey,Sweet Orange Ginger, Peppermint & Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Patchouli, Patchouli & Bay, Sandalwood Vanilla, Pine Tar, Poison Ivy Relief, Lemon & Mint, Unscented and Coffee Cream, Grapefruit, to name a few. It also markets 100% Natural Goat Milk Baby Products.



Products are available at http://www.SillyGoatsSoap.com, http://www.Etsy.com/shop/SillyGoatsSoap, http://www.Facebook.com/SillyGoatsSoap at the company communicates actively at http://www.Instagram.com/SillyGoatsSoap and https://sillygoatssoap.com/silly-goats-soap-blog/.