One Click Life Surpasses 70,000 Registered Users

Subiaco, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2023 --Key Highlights:



- One Click Life has surpassed 70,000 registered users on its fast growing technology platform



- This growth in new registered users equates to over 600% growth on the prior corresponding period showing excellent penetration and which further positioning the Company for continued strong revenue growth



- The tax lodgement season commences shortly where revenues typically increase for the Company, with preparations well advanced to capitalise on the growing user growth



- Marketing channels showing increasing engagement leading into tax return lodgement season where strong revenue and user growth is expected



- Ability to monetise additional products through high demand period with One Click Mortgage Brokering product now established



Registered user numbers on One Click Life (https://oneclicklife.com.au) have grown over 600% this calendar year when compared to the prior corresponding period. This growth has been as a result of a funded marketing campaign leading up to the coming tax season with a maturing of multiple digital channels now engaged.



Last calendar year One Click Life's registered user base grew over 60%. The continuing growth in user numbers into this year continues to demonstrate a growing demand for digital financial services in Australia and specifically excellent penetration for the One Click Life Platform. One Click Life takes complicated financial products and conquers the complexities to create simple financial products capable of being easily consumed via a mobile phone. Financial products made simple.



One Click Life is well positioned to capitalise on revenue growth from the fast growing user base as the company enters into the Tax Return lodgement season which is typically a very high revenue earning period for the Company with it's online tax return product. The Company expects that revenue growth will be strong year on year due to the growing user base and also the key marketing initiatives that are either planned or are underway.



In June the marketing campaigns for the One Click Life platform will continue to expand with advertising on Channel 7 commencing. After trialling a television campaign last year through parts of regional Australia, this year the television campaign will expand the regional presence and trial one capital city, Brisbane. The advertising campaign will also cover AFL games nationally commencing in late June.



Managing Director Mark Waller commented "Our focus has been on continuing to grow user numbers on the One Click Life platform whilst we expand the platform's capabilities, increasing revenue opportunities within our user base across multiple products. This has resulted in a maturing of our marketing approach across multiple platforms in readiness for the coming tax season, which is currently our largest revenue earning period from our Tax product.



This year will be the first time we have been fully funded for our marketing campaign leading up to and through the tax season and we have already seen the benefit of this with a significant number of tax return lodgements early in the year. This year our registered user base has already grown over 600% on the prior corresponding Jan to May period. This growth has included a mix of new customers finalising outstanding tax lodgements and getting ready for their coming tax lodgement.



The increase in registered user numbers is also benefiting our ability to monetise our other products with our One Click Mortgages product already monetising. We've been very happy with the initial engagement with this product and look forward to it continuing to contribute a growing annuity revenue stream."



About One Click Group

One Click Life is a fast-growing Australian based financial technology platform positioned to disrupt and capitalise on the increasing market demand for online self-directed financial and life admin services.



The platform's primary competency and revenue stream at the moment is online tax return. The One Click Life platform now contains mortgage brokering service and a number of other products for users, with online wills and private health insurance already available with more new products to come in the future. The One Click Life platform aims to be the one stop shop for everyday Australians who want to manage their financial life admin across, tax, wills, insurance, mortgages, investing and more.