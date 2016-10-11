Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2016 --Motivational author Shawn Anderson dedicates his life to empowering others to "go the extra mile." Whether it is in motivating others to not give up the pursuit of unachieved goals or in encouraging people to not let life's defeats and tragedies derail their future hope, Anderson is passionate in his purpose to help others live the life they want to live.



"The world is full of people, moments and experiences shouting at us all the things we can't do or 'aren't good enough' to do," the six-time motivational book author shares. "I want to be the opposite voice – the one that whispers right back 'Don't give up; you are good enough.'"



About Shawn Anderson

Besides having reached #1 on Amazon in the "Motivation" and "Self-help" categories with his book A Better Life: An Inspiring Story About Starting Over, Anderson is the Founder of Extra Mile Day. On November 1, it is expected that 560 cities will make a declaration to recognize the volunteers and organizations that are going the extra mile to make a positive difference in their communities with their service and effort.



First spreading the "go the extra mile" message across the United States in 2009, Anderson used a symbolic 4,000-mile ocean-to-ocean, solo bike ride. On the ride, the then 47-year-old, non-bicyclist created motivational events in 21 national cities. At these events, Anderson interviewed over 200 people who had been recognized as going the extra mile in overcoming personal setback or who had risked everything in order to accomplish something extraordinary. After the ninety-day tour, Anderson personally gave away $10,000 to those people whose stories he found especially inspiring. He also captured many of these motivating stories in his 5th motivational book, Extra Mile America: Stories of Inspiration, Possibility and Purpose.



"Life can be brutally tough at times, and it easy to quit on our dreams and ourselves. The 'go the extra mile' message, however, gives people a better choice than just throwing their arms in the air and saying 'I give up," Anderson concludes. "Going the extra mile gives us a chance to make our lives better and truly live a more empowered life. When we go the extra mile, great results always have a chance of finally shining."