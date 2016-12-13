One Mom's Mission to Redefine Sexy

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2016 --Today's millennial moms hold themselves to a different standard. They want to have it all without sacrificing what matters most, and crave fulfillment in their relationships, parenting, careers, and health. Here to help cut through the noise is the Sexy Mama Movement's upcoming book Achieving Sexy: Redefining Your Momlife & Mombod.



The demands placed on moms today are greater than ever, making it seemingly impossible to feel sexy. The Sexy Mama Movement brings a refreshing energy and sexiness to motherhood. The movement already spans through the mediums of music, workout plans, podcasts, and more, and is now set to publish its first of many books. Sexy Mama Movement founder, Luci Lampe, is scheduled to release her groundbreaking book on January 1st, 2017, titled Achieving Sexy: Redefining Your Momlife & Mombod.



The book embodies many of the goals already described in the movement in a relevant, relatable way. Both the Sexy Mama Movement and its upcoming book are about much more than just losing the baby weight. Achieving Sexy teaches millennial moms how "sexy" and "motherhood" can coexist, focusing on practical nutrition and fitness strategies, purposeful living, stress management, emotional mastery, and sexual empowerment. While a more toned body is a plus, it is simply a naturally occurring side effect of leading a healthy, sexy life. Achieving Sexy is for the millennial mom who's ready to live a life she loves in a body she loves.



About Luci Lampe

Luci Lampe, an actress, model, personal trainer, and mother of four, is the author of Achieving Sexy and founder of the Sexy Mama Movement. She earned her degree in Health & Exercise Science in 2008 and is a certified Women's Fitness Specialist, coaching moms online and in the San Diego area. She has appeared in videos with Bob Harper and Christie Brinkley, as well as advertisements for Beachbody, Advil, Target, and Health Magazine. Through her open and candid style, she has touched tens of thousands of lives, empowering moms to live a life they love in a body they love.



To learn more about Luci's story and the Sexy Mama Movement, visit SexyMamaMovement.com.