One of the Biggest Crypto Airdrops Ever Has Just Launched and It's a Porn Token

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2018 --Before even being publicly announced, Sharesome's Flame Token (XFL) airdrop took off as soon as the company activated the airdrop on their website (flametoken.io). In the first 48h during the weekend, over 150,000 people signed up to the airdrop on flametoken.io and 23,000 people joined the Telegram group - making this already one of the biggest airdrops in history by number of participants.



But the hype doesn't come as a complete surprise. The team likes to point out that Flame is quite different from most other cryptocurrencies, because its underlying community - Sharesome.com - has already been built. Sharesome is a NSFW social network that already uses the Flame Token (XFL) for tipping content creators and for buying ads in the form of promoted posts on the website.



"Our approach from the beginning was to build the product first, then launch the token, then ask for money – and not the other way around", says Sharesome's CEO Tudor Bold. "We already started selling Flame Tokens (XFLs) on Sharesome.com and with the airdrop we create the buzz and liquidity that will kick-start a revolution in the adult industry and enable eCommerce for all adult content creators."



Sharesome's Flame Token (XFL) is an ERC20 token designed for the entertainment industry, which does not rely on expected future development. The team worked on the Sharesome platform since its beta launch in January 2018 and so far the growth has been exponential. Sharesome's user base has been doubling every 2 months and content creators are already successfully driving traffic and sales to their paysites.



Sharesome planned on giving away 525,000,000 XFL through their airdrop on FlameToken.io, but because the tokens were exhausted in less than 3 days, the company doubled the initial amount to 1,050,000,000 XFL. People can sign up with their email address and immediately receive 500 XFL. The Flame token airdrop includes a referral program. Participants receive 1,375 XFL for every person they refer to the Airdrop. The referral amount will drop as more people join the campaign.



The Flame Token (XFL) is designed to allow tipping, content bounty campaigns and to purchase ads on Sharesome.com. While for many content creators today, selling content and ad revenue is the main source of income, the ad market is going through rough times. Companies such as Sharesome are therefore betting on alternative monetization sources for content creators, like tipping, which relies on small voluntary user contributions that add up to larger amounts. Therefore, the company created the "Flame Button" on Sharesome.com, but it also can be seamlessly integrated into any other website as a social plugin through a simple code snippet and allows visitors to tip XFL through their Sharesome account.



The Flame project also includes an ingenious bounty campaign system, through which users can create democratic voting pools that act as a reward for successfully hunting specific types of content. Participants vote for each submission with Flames, the content that stays #1 for three days straight is declared a winner and the XFL reward goes to the person who submitted that content.



Same as on other social media sites like Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, users can purchase sponsored posts (in this case, with XFL) to promote their content. The only difference is that Sharesome allows and encourages NSFW-content, unlike Instagram, which is well known for its approach to pictures of nipples, or Facebook, which is known for locking users out if they post a NSFW picture.



"What we basically do is to bring social media to porn, and crypto to social media. Even though porn is a 100 billion-dollar industry that generates 30% of the internet's traffic, there is no social media site for adult content creators and their audience." said Sharesome's CEO Tudor Bold. He adds, "The Flame token is poised to revolutionize how the entertainment industry is monetized, making it easier for people to reward quality content and increasing revenue for content creators."



About Sharesome

Founded in 2018, Sharesome is an adult social platform that helps people connect with their favorite stars and browse kinky topics.



About Flame Token

The Flame Token is the native currency of Sharesome.com, meaning it will be the way users can move value around in the Sharesome ecosystem, as well as on other websites that integrate the Flame button.



