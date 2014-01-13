One of the Fastest Growing Outdoor Yoga and Music Festivals in the U.S. Launches 2014 Season in Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2014 --Since its launch in 2009, Yoga Rocks the Park (YRP) has grown steadily from one small grassroots gathering with just 30 people in Denver, Colorado to one of the fastest growing, family-friendly, outdoor live music, yoga, and wellness celebrations in the United States with 25,000+ nationwide attendees.



YRP has more than doubled its U.S. presence over the two years, with ongoing weekly events in 20 cities across the country, including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boulder, Denver, Chicago, Phoenix, Portland, Omaha, Boston and many others, with weekly gatherings of over 400 yogis and their families in select cities. Yoga Rocks the Park continues to embrace the grassroots heart of their events and each series throughout the U.S. is locally staffed, supported, produced and managed with the guidance of their parent company, Open Sky Event Marketing, on a mission to develop mindful leaders and create conscious community through world-class events.



Yoga Rocks the Park launches it's expanded 2014 season with the Phoenix series, locally presented by returning sponsor, Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, on February 23rd and runs through March 30th, 2014. Each weekly event includes a 75-minute all-levels yoga class led by one of Phoenix’s top yoga teachers, including Max & Lisa Cohen, Alex Austin, Jenn Chiarelli, Mary Bruce, Will Glass, Anton Mackey, Desiree Lapre, Rebecca Lammersen and Tara Martell, accompanied by a soundtrack of live music from emerging and nationally recognized musicians such as DJ Drez, h3lla, Reynaldo Moreno and Erik Stanley.



Each event also includes Camp Yoga Rocks the Park, a kids’ yoga class to complement adult classes, designed for children aged 3-10. The camp begins a few minutes before the event and ends a few minutes after the adult class so parents can participate in the full practice.



Events will take place on Sunday afternoons during the summer from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (registration begins at 1:30 pm) at Indian School Park located at Central Avenue & Indian School Road. Events also include a vendor village, providing guests with unique experiences and access to innovations in wellness with YRP's national and local partners. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the park and can be purchased at www.yogarocksthepark.com. The March 9th event will be free for everyone thanks to a sponsorship by Southwest Institute of Healing Arts.



Yoga Rocks the Park is proud to donate 10% of net profits from ticket sales to various local and national charities in each of the cities in which they operate. The Phoenix series will support The Shine Project, on a mission to improve the lives of at-risk teens through service, education, and family involvement.



To purchase tickets, 2014 full schedules, and partnership information, please visit www.yogarocksthepark.com or email twallace@openskyeventmarketing.com.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is on a mission to bring as many people to the park during the summer to celebrate community, to play, to bring light to the local causes, to meaningfully engage with local wellness companies, and to provide yogis with the opportunity to try new teachers/styles/flows, to a live soundtrack by local musicians. They are also are passionate about creating a space for their community to experience all of the benefits that come from the simple act of being outside and doing yoga in the presence of Mother Nature. The Yoga Rocks the Park series runs on select Saturdays & Sundays throughout the summer in America’s favorite parks, donating 10% of the net-profits to local nonprofit organizations. The weekly events feature an all-levels 75-minute yoga class and kids yoga program, Camp Yoga Rocks The Park, accompanied by live music with some of the top and emerging musicians in the country, while providing unique experiences with national and local conscious companies and unique access to innovators in wellness.www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Open Sky Event Marketing

Open Sky Event Marketing creates, produces and promotes world-class music-fueled, community-minded wellness events throughout the U.S. including Yoga Rocks the Park, Friday Night Yoga Club as well as a wide range of events via Open Sky Presents and Colorado Yoga Events. www.openskyeventmarketing.com



About the Shine Project

The Shine Project's purpose is to inspire you to live the highest quality of life obtainable, and to motivate you to join our efforts in making this world a better place. We have many events set up around the country, and would love for you to get involved! The Shine Scholarship Project is a non-profit that was created by TSP to put our beliefs in action. Its mission is to improve the lives of at-risk teens through service, education, and family involvement. We do service projects with inner city students every other week to teach them the leadership skills that are necessary for them to succeed. The money we raise goes to sending these leaders to college, so they can give back to society.You can read more about how to get involved HERE.



About Southwest Institute of Healing Arts

Southwest Institute of Healing Arts is a nationally accredited (ACCET) private college and community-healing center for Holistic Healthcare careers and continuing education. We are dedicated to providing professional, affordable education (on-campus and online) for those interested in entering the healing arts profession, for those interested in continuing their education, as well as to those seeking personal and spiritual growth. SWIHA is committed to providing on-going entrepreneurial support for holistic healthcare practitioners in private practice and to those establishing or growing a business. www.swiha.edu