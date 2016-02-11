Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Why settle for a conventional 5k run when one of the most entertaining obstacle course races Arizona will ever have is coming to town? Many people are tired of boring, traditional 5k races and are ready for a whole new type of 5k race. Goodyear, AZ is hosting the inaugural Phoenix Xtreme Air Inflatable 5K Obstacle Race on Saturday, February 27, 2016! Participants of all ability levels will have a blast scrambling over, under, and through twelve inflatable obstacles set up on the beautiful trails of Estrella Mountain Regional Park. Slide, climb, run, and laugh as participants push the limit on the custom-designed inflatable course, and then gather to celebrate the race in the Beer Garden in the nearby expo area. Special rates are available for teams, so runners can grab coworkers, friends, family, and frenemies to enjoy an exhilarating day of obstacle racing that is certain to become the new annual tradition.



If runners are looking for Phoenix running events that are a bit more challenging and a whole lot of fun, Phoenix Xtreme Air 5K is exactly what they've been searching for. They will be able to test themselves against a range of challenges that take them far beyond everyday experiences - instead of just putting one foot in front of the other, they get to live a real-life video game! As they work their way through the obstacle course, jumping across giant balls, scaling three-story high walls, dodging massive swinging balls, and riding down huge slides, they'll realize they're having the time of their life getting an extreme, fantastically fun workout never thought possible. It all adds up to one huge, jam-packed lineup of fun runners of all abilities won't want to miss!



Unlike the grueling obstacle course races where participants have to be in top physical shape to even attempt to compete, Xtreme Air 5K features giant inflatable obstacles designed to be enjoyed by people of all age ranges and physical fitness levels. There are no messy mud pits or military-style dirt crawls to contend with, just a gauntlet of inflatable obstacles that offer fun, unique physical challenges that are a blast to overcome! All of the obstacles are constructed of top-of-the-line materials and fastened to the ground with high strength steel alloy stakes and heavy retention straps. Fine mesh safety screening on our taller obstacles ensures that all participants have a safe environment where they can push themselves to the limit without concern.



The Phoenix Xtreme Air 5K course will span 100 acres of Estrella Mountain Regional Park's breathtaking natural backcountry. Located near the meeting of the Gila and Agua Fria Rivers, Estrella Mountain Regional Park is an outdoor enthusiast's dream. The park offers a lush grassy picnic area (the only one in the Maricopa park system!) to enjoy an afternoon picnic after libations in the Beer Garden. Participants can even arrange for a sunset horseback ride with a local tour company to put the perfect finish to an incredible race day!



Registration for Phoenix Xtreme Air 5K is a breeze. They can conveniently register online up until midnight on Friday, February 26, 1016, the night before the event. The popular waves tend to sell out early, so participants should register as soon as possible to ensure they get the wave they want. Walk-ins are welcome for any wave that still has slots open on the day of the event, of course. If the desired wave is sold-out, don't worry – there are still some All-Access passes available that will allow participants to race in whatever wave they want. Spectators enjoy the race for free, so participants should encourage friends and family to join in the fun and cheer them on.



Participants are encouraged to pick up their packets the Friday before the race, February 26, 2016. Parking is available at Estrella Mountain Regional Park, but traffic can always be a factor so runners should plan on arriving at least ninety minutes before their wave. That way they'll have plenty of time to verify identity, activate their chip, and check out the course and competition. If they don't pick up their packet early, they should arrive at least two hours before their wave to ensure they have adequate time to park, register, sign their waiver, activate their chip, and rent a locker if needed. Remember, they must bring a valid photo ID to activate their race chip – be sure to bring theirs so they don't miss out on the fun!



About Xtreme Air 5K

As more and more Americans grow bored of the common, conventional runs and marathons that litter the country, there has been a growing demand for a more engaging, entertaining style of run that gives its competitors a chance to blow off-steam and fool around. However, the majority of the obstacle course runs that have sprung up often tout themselves as being elite athletic competitions or pride themselves on being grueling feats pain and endurance. The Xtreme Air 5k breaks free from the norm of obstacle courses by prioritizing one thing above all else - that participants have the most fun and exciting run of their life! The Xtreme Air 5K custom inflatable obstacle courses are designed to be suitable for people of all age ranges and levels of fitness to have a blast on!



Visit www.xtremeair5k.com for more information.