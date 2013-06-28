Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2013 --Many tech accessory startups never make it past first contact with the consumer but after a year of praise, Seattle Washington may be home to the next must have tablet accessory for iPad consumers. With almost no advertising Seattle company Stand For Stuff has received TL Newswire’s top 25 innovations of 2012 and achieved recognition from Amazon for being in the top 25% of holiday sellers while maintaining an A+ rating with 4.8 stars. See http://www.swingholder.com for more information.



The Swing Holder iPad floor stand has been described by it’s reviewers as life-changing, a work-of-art, the Rolls-Royce of iPad holders. “I really wanted us to be the light-hearted, fun, Apple of iPad Stands.” says founder Marty Springer. “We know that once people don’t have to hold the iPad, the joy that someone gets from their iPad is multiplied and that’s what we wanted: to be a joy multiplier.” The uncompromising quality and service of Stand For Stuff does smack of Apple-ness. Some folks reviewed that service calls happened before the company had even been contacted. As Springer puts it, “You’re going to be 100% satisfied, no matter what. Period.”



Designed with care, the Swing Holder was developed primarily to make life easier for folks who have trouble holding an iPad for a long time. Springer designed the SwingHolder with the highest quality and reliability while focusing on smooth easy movement and secure positioning. This is because it was designed for his wife, whose medical condition made it difficult for her to hold the iPad for a long period of time. The therapeutic nature of the SwingHolder makes it popular among hospitals, the physically challenged, and in general folks who would prefer to have their iPad experience hands-free.



Say hello to Swing Holder in this video. http://youtu.be/EPg7kpuA0bE