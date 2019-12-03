One Web Dynamic, LLC Announces Rebrand to OneWebX

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2019 --One Web Dynamic, a New York-based provider of website development and digital marketing services for businesses, today announced its new company name: OneWebX. The rebranding reflects the firm's evolution into a full-service online marketing and web advertising agency.



"We're primarily a team of creative problem solvers and web solution providers," says Seyi Macaulay, OneWebX's founder also its director of web development and marketing strategy, explaining that the company has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It has met service demand in every facet of web marketing, using real-time technologies and tools that make web development, inbound marketing and digital advertising easily attainable for clients. "To us, the business acronym SMBs doesn't refer only to small and mid-sized businesses, but to Smart and Modern Businesses – basically, any business that thinks Smart and feels Modern," adds Macaulay.



OneWebX's new branding enables the company to differentiate itself not only within the competitive web marketing and advertising industry but also within New York's fast-growing technology ecosystem. Clients will enjoy OneWebX's added benefit and diverse expertise, which includes marketing performance improvement, page conversion optimization, and boosting ROI on the internet.



"Unlike many online marketing and advertising agencies, we are not complacent. We enjoy being a small firm with a closely-knit team of web experts who never stop learning. We're very agile in adapting to the web landscape and have a reputation for getting new projects done faster – in a matter of days or a few weeks, depending on how complex they are – not months. We're always looking out for our clients' best interests and supporting them in the new digital world. Our wins and satisfaction are seeing our clients' businesses grow through the power of the internet," says Macaulay.



Alex Dale, the Project Manager and Programmer at OneWebX, says, "We can solve any web-related issue, including technical SEO, coding, custom web development, landing page designs, e-commerce platforms, and applications interface for business brands. That's how we have been able to get sustainable results and scalabilities for our happy clients. Our results-driven work ethic and core strengths enable us to put clients ahead of the curve and competition in their respective industries."



Our new OneWebX logo brings a sharp new visual identity that characterizes the brand as bold, smart, effective, and original. It illustrates how far the company has come and how it keeps evolving as its client businesses grow. In OneWebX, the letter "X" stands for multiplied results or ROI in digital marketing, as well as growth and eXpansion. The logo's bullseye (as in "O") refers to hitting targets.



Please visit us at https://onewebx.com to explore our website, learn more about our suite of digital marketing services and how we can help your business succeed online.



About OneWebX

OneWebX is a New York-based digital marketing and web advertising agency that provides highly tailored services for clients ranging from local businesses to global enterprises. Our web marketing solutions help businesses grow, improve their visibility on the internet, generate quality traffic and leads, and increase sales and revenue. We act as an invisible marketing support team helping organizations and business owners effectively manage all facets of inbound web marketing including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Website Development, Per Per Click (PPC) Ads, Content, Social Media and Email Marketing.



