One West Bank Joins Baron Jay Foundation, President Barack Obama and SAG-AFTRA in a Call to Arts

Joseph S. Woolf, Executive Vice President and Head of Media &Entertainment Finance at L.A.'s One West Bank, taught - A Call to Arts students a primer in film financing principles: recently financed projects, single picture financing, distribution revenue models, film budgets, single picture film check list, and channels of distribution. The free 12-week A Call to Arts program, sponsored by the Baron Jay Foundation (BJF), targets underserved L.A. middle and high-school students. After completing the program, students will meet once a month for follow up and internship job placement the following year. All students walk away with a mentor to keep them accountable.



Armed with the insights they learned from Woolf, the students were able to ask any questions and got answers from top film business professionals.



Joseph Otting, CEO and President of One West Bank, also introduced students to One West Bank, covering the One Person at a Time business model and products and services the bank offers to the community, businesses, consumers and commercial clients. He also spoke about how One West Bankhelps build stronger communities through grants from One West Foundation. The arts, health care, youth education programs and affordable housing are high priorities for the Foundation, in addition to other important community efforts that develop, stabilize, and rehabilitate under-served communities throughout Southern California.



Steven Mnuchin, Chairman of One West Bank, Co-Chairman, Relativity Media / CEO, Dune Entertainment. Steven is an executive producer for many Hollywood blockbuster films such as American Sniper, The Lego Movie and San Andreas. He shared his insight and wisdom with students, covering all media and entertainment finance from his personal experience. The students hung on to every word, listening to his amazing stories and experiences.



Anthony Ramirez 12th grader at John F. Kennedy Architecture/Digital Design/Filmmaking Magnet High School mentioned that he learned that there is an abandonment insurance for all movies that partner themselves with One West Bank just in case the producer goes over budget or run out of money if that happens the third party comes in to complete the film.



Baron Jay Littleton Jr., presented Joseph S. Woolf, Joseph Otting and Steven Mnuchin Certificate of Recognition from Pasadena City Council Member John J. Kennedy for their significant impact on improving the educational and cultural opportunities for our youth.



The Baron Jay Foundation (BJF) gives students hands-on training and job shadowing in Independent films and television shows that BJF produces along with its association partners. BJF will offer a route of self-expression for L.A.-area students who may have been stifled by the lack of opportunity and exposure to an entertainment industry right in their own backyards. Students will learn to think on many different levels: planning, follow-through, equipment operation, crew support and many other job titles seen when credits roll at the end of a movie or television show. Actor/producer Littleton wants to teach students how science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) relate to filmmaking. Job functions to be experienced are Production, Camera, Sound, Grip, Set Lighting, Art, Set Dressing, Property, Make-up/Hair, Costume, Mobile APP, Website technology and much more.



Baron Jay Foundation partners are Byron K. Reed of Wells Fargo, Robert K. Ross and Mary Lou Fulton of the California Endowment and Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson.

Says Littleton: "Without their support and believing in me, our program would just be a dream but they made it a reality.



For more information contact Robert Rivenbark at 310-927-4183 http://www.baronjayfoundation.org



About The Baron Jay Family Foundation

The Baron Jay Family Foundation is a 501(c)(3) federally tax exempt nonprofit organization that was legally incorporated in 2004. They are committed to promoting health awareness, relationship guidance, employment preparedness, and financial literacy in economically distressed and underserved communities.