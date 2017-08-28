Ongoing Discounts for LED Downlights at Downlights Direct Save Customers Up to 71%

Rochdale, Lancs -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --For those looking for LED downlights, Downlights Direct still remains one of the most popular suppliers around. With its ongoing bargain offers, customers can benefit from substantial savings on LED downlights as well.



Not everybody may be aware of it, but LED downlights have proven to be the most advanced kind of downlight available, particularly since they provide the brightest and clearest lighting and they have a good number of features as well. These features include being adequately tested for fire (fire rated), being dimmable, and more. One other reason why LED downlights are an obvious choice is that they consume less energy than traditional downlights, and, what's more, they also have a longer lifespan.



At Downlights Direct, customers can browse through an extensive selection of LED downlights made by different manufacturers, including Aurora Lighting, Halers, Click, Integral, and JCC. Additionally, customers who purchase downlights from Downlights Direct can take advantage of ongoing discounts on its premium LED downlight products.



One such offer allows customers to save up to 71% when purchasing the JCC FGLED6 Flame Guard 6W LED Downlight (IP65). This particular LED downlight from JCC is available for only £23.60, and this already includes VAT. The regular retail price of the same model is £80.62, so Downlights Direct is able to give customers a 71% saving.



Downlights Direct describes the product's many features: "The FGLED6 series downlights are market leading fire rated LED downlights that are completely integrated. The FGLED6 has been designed as a retrofit halogen replacement downlight, producing up to 500 lumens light output with only 6W of power usage, making it an ideal energy efficient downlight to replace energy-hungry 50 watts." Furthermore, the product is completely fire rated and comes with insulation covering so customers don't have to add any other accessories.



But there are other LED downlights available at Downlights Direct which come with additional savings as well. This includes the Aurora E5 4.5W fire rated LED downlight at only £14.50 (with a regular retail price of £41.40, customers can save as much as 65%), the Click Inceptor Micro 7W LED downlight, available for only £15.56 at Downlights Direct (saving customers up to 86%, since its regular price is £110.10). Another popular brand in the lighting industry, Halers, has its products being offered at Downlights Direct as well. This includes the Halers H2 Pro 550T 8.5W fire rated LED downlight, which is available at only £27.19, giving customers a saving of 42%. If customers were to buy this product elsewhere, the RRP would be £46.80 per unit.



About Downlights Direct

Downlights Direct is an established lighting supplier in the UK.



To find out more about LED downlight offers, visit www.downlightsdirect.co.uk.