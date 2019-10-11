Online Broker ChoiceTrade Slashes Trading Fees to Zero and Caps Option Commission at $50 a Month

San Juan, Puerto Rico -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2019 --ChoiceTrade is excited about the industry's recent move to lower stock trading commissions to zero as it expects to see CFD traders come back to US brokers. Contract for Difference (CFDs) is a type of equity swap that was developed in the early 1990's that allowed traders to trade commission-free with high leverage against their CFD platform with no fees. The flip side, however, left traders exposed to significant capital risk with CFD brokers who were not subject to US broker standards of regulatory oversight. Weak industry regulation, counterparty trading risk, and a lack of account protection were all risks of CFD trading.



The quantum shift in the commission landscape of many major U.S. brokers last week is a game changer for traders seeking low cost avenues for trading stocks. With most online brokers moving to zero commissions, the benefits of risking money with a non-regulated CFD broker have also disappeared, and ChoiceTrade is already seeing signs that active traders are moving their accounts.



ChoiceTrade is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Throughout our near 20-year history, ChoiceTrade has been an industry leader with innovative and low commission cost structures. All accounts are protected by SIPC insurance*, unlike CFDs. In addition, ChoiceTrade is now an ever better destination for options traders.



Effective October 10, 2019, option trades will be offered at a $0 base fee plus $0.40 per contract, with a maximum commission per month of $50.00**. What this effectively means is that an option trader can trade an unlimited number of contracts for just $50 per month. ChoiceTrade believes that capping monthly options commissions is truly revolutionary and can save high volume traders a lot of money.



Investors are invited to try out our Elite platform for an online trading experience second to none.



*SIPC protects against the loss of cash and securities, such as stocks and bonds, held in a customer account. The limit of SIPC protection is $500,000, which includes a $250,000 limit for cash. SIPC does not protect against the decline in value of your securities.



**$0 commission stock trades applies to NYSE, Nasdaq, AMEX stocks and ETF's trading $1.00 and above per share. Day+Ext (pre and post-market) add $0.005 per share. Regulatory fees, exchange fees and cash settled option surcharges are extra and not included in the $50.00 monthly cap. Our retail commission schedule applies to our online and ChoiceTrade Elite platforms. It does not apply to foreign finder agreements, other special agreements, or third-party investment programs. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. Prior to buying or selling an option, please read Characteristics & Risks of Standardized Options. A copy of this document can be obtained on our web site or by contacting us at service@choicetrade.com.