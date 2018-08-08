Online Fashion Retailer Newchic Celebrates Its 4th Anniversary with Huge Rewards for Customers

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2018 --Newchic (http://www.newchic.com), a leading cross-border trading online fashion retailer, is celebrating its 4th anniversary since its launch. The outlet has amazing offers for customers during the celebration event.



Warm-up Sale (July 27th - August 7th)



Newchic's 4th Anniversary Sale kicks off with a warm-up sale which allows customers to enjoy types of discounts as they wait for the main celebration. The warm-up sale highlights the game of gift box collection for discount hunting. From July 27th, Newchic fans and followers have different ways to find the surprise gift box and win big prizes through their sharing the event on Facebook, applying E-mail subscription and searching on the product pages. There are more great discounts awaiting for them as the main celebration starts. Customers is getting access to more and more good deals. The best part is that they can chose special savings packages for different categories, including fashion, shoes, bags, accessories, etc. It is not surprising for customers to find heavy discounts like Buy One Get One, 50% off for shoes and men's fashion or 60% Off for women's fashion. Customers only need to know what they need most to get the best out of this offer. Customers can log into the website to see the amazing offers lined up for them. Newchic's 4th anniversary celebrations have been divided into three parts, running from July 27th to August 11th 2018.



72 Hrs Shopping Event (August 8th - 10th)



This will be the height of Newchic's 4th anniversary celebrations. This is the time when shoppers get the deals of a lifetime. There will be discounts on all bestselling products and latest arrivals, up to 67% and 55% respectively. To make things even better, Newchic allows people to get bonuses on all the purchases that they make. They will get more bonus when they buy more and the biggest bonus is $100 off for each $399 purchase. Customers, both old and new, will get their own discounts. 60$ coupon in total is ready for new friends to grab. As for VIP customers, they will get special offers with prices of some items dropped to only $1.99. The most exciting part is that Newchic will randomly choose 4 lucky customers to enjoy free orders.There are some other featured events such as Up to 60% Off Lightning Deal and Up to 20% Off Brand Feast. With different types of saving packages for different groups in this shopping carnival, there is always one option fits for the customers.



Give Back and Reward (August 11th)



As the anniversary celebration comes to a close, customers are not walking away without getting their rewards. Newchic wants to show gratitude to their customers. This is the time for customers to reap their rewards. Bonus comes in credit points which customers can redeem. $200 gift cards for customers and they can share it with their friends and $50-$90 coupons to enhance the shopping experiences. To make things even more exciting, customers have a chance to get a free gift of branded product. All the give back bonuses show Newchic's appreciations to the loyalty of its customers.



Established in 2015, Newchic has won the royalty and support from customers around the world within a short time. Newchic is devoted to provide chic and cost-effective fashion goods for all the customers worldwide. Until October 2017, Newchic has 2 millions of registered members and tripled its sales in 2016. So far, Newchic has provided fashion products for the customers from 180 countries. Newchic's vision is to make fresh fashion affordable worldwide and become a leader in online fashion retailing.