Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2013 --This year’s online holiday shopping is projected to increase by 13–15 percent over last year, to as much as $82 billion.* Online shopping is especially attractive for avoiding crowds during the holiday shopping rush, with 42 percent of consumers planning to spend at least half of their holiday shopping dollars online.** JiSu (www.jisushopping.com), a free online shopping service for consumers, has announced the launch of an innovative recommendation feature. The first of its kind, this service recommends alternative products based on items a consumer finds across websites and considers for purchase. JiSu’s recommendation feature is able to offer alternative gift ideas for thousands of shopping categories.



“When searching for a particular type of product to buy online, we know JiSu members are, on average, saving three to four different items across retailers in their JiSu universal shopping cart – for example, items from Ann Taylor, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue – to compare in one central place,” explains JiSu Founder and CEO Dave Anderson. “With the JiSu recommendation feature, our members will become aware of interesting alternatives from different retailers, like Bluefly or Zalora, which he or she may not think of visiting. This provides an easy way to find more options to choose from.”



The JiSu recommendation feature is also the foundation for a new marketing innovation called Shortlist Marketing. Shortlist Marketing enables retailers to construct personalized and profitable offers for shoppers by knowing when a consumer is shopping, what he or she is looking for, and which retailers he or she is considering purchasing from. In return, shoppers have the opportunity for personalized saving offers not found elsewhere.



“Shortlist Marketing is the first marketing innovation that is a true win-win for the retailer and the shopper. It is enabled by data which has historically been unavailable for marketers to use,” says Anderson.



Consumers can sign up for JiSu’s recommendation feature and its other shopping services by enrolling for free at www.jisushopping.com.



*Shop.org October 3, 2013

**Accenture, October 7, 2013