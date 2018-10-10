Online Lookbook Maker by FlipBuilder Gains Praises from Digital Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2018 --Flip PDF is soaring high in the publishing industry as it is today's most downloaded online lookbook maker around the globe. This software comes to existence as a result of the efforts of FlipBuilder company to provide an online lookbook maker that can be enjoyed and fully utilized by many people for free.



"Flip PDF has earned hits and good reviews since it was launched. This is FlibBuilder's pride and we want to keep on working on that," Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder stated. Flip PDF is indeed a perfect online lookbook maker for all types of users. "We are glad to see the beautiful effects of Flip PDF to many users but FlipBuilder does not settle for less. Thus, it is expected that the company will continue to update and upgrade the software," Zhang added.



Users who want to turn ordinary PDF documents into enjoyable lookbooks will surely appreciate the functionalities of Flip PDF. No technical coding or programming is required to complete a beautiful lookbook. Its interface is absolutely user-friendly. There are numerous lookbook designs, templates and themes to choose from.



Downloading Flip PDF from its website will let its users experience the easy PDF conversion process, exciting lookbook designs and wide options in publishing lookbooks. There's no doubt why Flip PDF has continued to gain popularity as an online lookbook maker all throughout the season.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a well-known company that provides remarkable digital publishing solutions for various digital content requirements. The company was built with the purpose to equip individuals and businesses in creating inspirational digital contents such as online magazines, lookbooks, e-books, digital albums and a lot more.



For more information about FlipBuilder, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/.