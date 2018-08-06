Online Luxury Nebulizing Diffuser Maker Organic Aromas Announces Will Begin Accepting Bitcoin for Payment; Offers Big Discount

Boise, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2018 --Organic Aromas® (http://www.OrganicAromas.com), a leading maker of premium nebulizing diffusers® for aromatherapy, announced today that the Company will officially begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment on its website.



The decision to accept Bitcoin demonstrates Organic Aromas® dedication to doing innovative online business. Bitcoin is an exciting, new trend sweeping the globe and that is vying with traditional payment methods for consumers' business. By cutting out the middleman, buyers and sellers of Bitcoins can deal directly with one another. When using Bitcoin to buy things you cut out the banks and clearing firms offering added privacy, greater efficiency, more freedom, lower fees and protection against fraud.



Organic Aromas® believes that accepting Bitcoin is a smart way to get noticed by many more unique customers. With the rapid development of the Bitcoin economy, Organic Aromas will no doubt get additional business from within the bitcoin ecosystem as well.



In addition, accepting Bitcoin costs nothing, there are no hidden fees or commissions and there is great potential investment upside with an early adoption of this remarkable technology.



Organic Aromas has only recently succeeded in successfully accepting bitcoin for the first time on its website. Therefore, to celebrate, Organic Aromas has decided to launch a mega sale in the month of August. In addition to its normal monthly promotions, Organic Aromas® has decided to offer a huge, one-time discount on all products store-wide for those who choose to pay using Bitcoin. For a limited time only, Organic Aromas will offer 50% OFF on all purchases completed with Bitcoin.



Organic Aromas® will celebrate this event by passing on huge savings to its customers to reward the strong, enthusiastic support it has received over the years.



To learn more, please visit this webpage for more details on this HALF OFF sale:



VISIT ORGANIC AROMAS MEGA SALE - https://organicaromas.com/blogs/aromatherapy-and-essential-oils/organic-aromas-accepts-bitcoin



Having developed a reputation for quality and service, Organic Aromas will continue to promote the best instrument for aromatherapy currently on the market. Organic Aromas has created a special one-time opportunity to get the most beautiful and powerful Nebulizing Diffuser® on the market at the lowest price possible.



About Organic Aromas®

Organic Aromas® is a premium essential oil and aromatherapy brand that manufactures the most effective and beautiful aroma diffuser on the market. Using absolutely no heat, no water and no plastic this Nebulizing Diffuser® can emit a heavy concentration of scent across a large area in a short period of time. These powerful aromatherapy devices can be used to enjoy the full potential therapeutic benefits of only pure essential oils and nothing else. Control a very strong aroma, instantly and for as long as you want it.



